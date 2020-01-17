Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Shares Up 9.3%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.95, 100,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 453% from the average session volume of 18,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deswell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Deswell Industries worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

