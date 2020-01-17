Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Shares Up 9.3%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.95, 100,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 453% from the average session volume of 18,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deswell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.
