Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €14.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LHA. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.47 ($20.31).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €15.33 ($17.82) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

