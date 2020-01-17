Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.12 ($8.28).

Get Deutz alerts:

Shares of ETR DEZ opened at €5.13 ($5.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. Deutz has a 12-month low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.68.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.