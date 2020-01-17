Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $103,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Diageo by 163.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $140.28 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

