Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $319.45

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $319.45 and traded as low as $250.00. Dialight shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 2,097 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company has a market cap of $82.98 million and a P/E ratio of -850.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.36.

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

