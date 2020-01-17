Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of DKS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.74. 1,052,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $9,275,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 415,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,499 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 77,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

