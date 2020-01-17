Digitex Futures Trading Down 5.4% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $29.84 million and $994,388.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.03322023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,877,318 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

