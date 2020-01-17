Dimension Chain (EON) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $73.57 million and $3.66 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016556 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.