Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Purchases £158,637.93 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider Johnny Thomson acquired 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

DPLM stock traded up GBX 37 ($0.49) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,937 ($25.48). 103,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. Diploma PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,185 ($15.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 35.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,967.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,681.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diploma PLC will post 6496.9998453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPLM. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diploma to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,582.50 ($20.82).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

