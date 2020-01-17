Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NAIL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,800. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88.

