Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (NYSEARCA:RWCD) Trading Down 0.5%

Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (NYSEARCA:RWCD)’s share price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.98 and last traded at $68.98, approximately 190 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

