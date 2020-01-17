Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. 3,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,591. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 over the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

