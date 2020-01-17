DopeCoin (DOPE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,375.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $250,975.00 and approximately $2,375.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00693493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

