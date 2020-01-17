DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Trading Up 7.5%

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 576,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,000,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Get DPW alerts:

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported ($3.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DPW stock. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,474,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,592,000. DPW makes up approximately 7.2% of HMI Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HMI Capital LLC owned 137.62% of DPW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.