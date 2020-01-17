Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Update

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $270,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.20. 1,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

