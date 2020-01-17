DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.05 and last traded at $113.05, 482 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09.

About DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

