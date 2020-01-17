Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stake Cut by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.70. 82,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from to in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

