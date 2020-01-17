Dunnedin Ventures (CVE:DVI) Trading Up 12.5%

Dunnedin Ventures Inc (CVE:DVI) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 701,825 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 421,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

Dunnedin Ventures Company Profile (CVE:DVI)

Dunnedin Ventures Inc engages in the exploration and development of base metals and diamonds in the Americas. It also explores for gold and copper resources. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna diamond project covering an area of 166,463 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Trapper project with 3,756 hectare area located near Atlin in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

