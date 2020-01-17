Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,300 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EGBN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. 243,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,308. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

