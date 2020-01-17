EagleX (EGX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $125.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $11,673.00 and $125.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

