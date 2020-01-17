Eastman Chemical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,710 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,576% compared to the average volume of 102 put options.
EMN opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
