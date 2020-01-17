Eastman Chemical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,710 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,576% compared to the average volume of 102 put options.

EMN opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

