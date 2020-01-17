ECC Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One ECC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ECC has traded 122.3% higher against the dollar. ECC has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $4.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00057135 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00075132 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,763.39 or 0.99761299 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00051609 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

