EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading Up 0%

EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO)’s stock price was up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.91, approximately 4,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HECO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EcoLogical Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $437,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in EcoLogical Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $824,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EcoLogical Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EcoLogical Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

