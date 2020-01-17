EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $676,464.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058142 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00075393 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,726.93 or 1.00248528 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053303 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DDEX, DigiFinex, LocalTrade and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

