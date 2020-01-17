Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Trading Up 11.4%

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price rose 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 2,060,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,829,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

EKSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

