Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Trading Up 2.4%

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.12 ($1.50) and last traded at A$2.11 ($1.50), approximately 23,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.06 ($1.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.56, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.05. The firm has a market cap of $210.63 million and a PE ratio of 41.37.

Get Elanor Investors Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Elanor Investors Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.43%. Elanor Investors Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.55%.

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Investors Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Investors Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.