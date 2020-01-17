Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC) Trading 2.8% Higher

Elastic N.V. (OTCMKTS:ESTC)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.48 and last traded at $72.65, 759,032 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,351,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15.

Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

