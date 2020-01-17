Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 1.3% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 510,751 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

LLY opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

