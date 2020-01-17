Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $49,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.89. 183,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

