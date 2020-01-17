Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lessened by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 3.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 510,751 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

LLY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.58. 5,388,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.57. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

