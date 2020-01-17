Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

ERJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 28,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,927. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Embraer has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $22.32.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Embraer’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth $8,321,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 1,024.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 117,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Embraer by 616.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,121 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Embraer by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Embraer by 114,300.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

