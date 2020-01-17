Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENEL. UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.44).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.