Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.49

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and traded as high as $39.77. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 151 shares.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

