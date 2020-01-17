Enigma (ENG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.88 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004800 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, AirSwap and Mercatox. In the last week, Enigma has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $31.40 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.01419687 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033904 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000859 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, ABCC, Bittrex, AirSwap, Mercatox, Tidex, Liqui, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

