Enjin Coin Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $63.87 million and $7.34 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Cryptopia, Binance and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex, Bancor Network, OKEx, AirSwap, Cryptopia, Liqui, Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, Livecoin, COSS, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.