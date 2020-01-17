ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.38

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 9059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.86.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

