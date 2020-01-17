Enquest (LON:ENQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.84

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.84 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.48 ($0.39), with a volume of 4952367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.72 ($0.38).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enquest to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised Enquest to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enquest from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enquest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 26.80 ($0.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 145,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £26,107.02 ($34,342.30). Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,098,657 shares of company stock valued at $20,572,700.

Enquest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

