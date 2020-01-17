Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.50

Enteq Upstream PLC (LON:NTQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 7332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.90 ($0.31).

The company has a market cap of $15.39 million and a P/E ratio of -78.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.36.

About Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

