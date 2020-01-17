EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0104 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market cap of $32,189.00 and $39.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.80 or 0.06064783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127659 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001162 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,512 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

