Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.73

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.63, with a volume of 538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 59.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.