Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Boosted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 62,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 150,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

