EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for EQM Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $29.87. 13,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.98. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

