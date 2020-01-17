Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EFX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.27.

Equifax stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $97.82 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 330.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,222 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $66,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $64,296,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 562.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $29,125,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

