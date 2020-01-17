Equitec Specialists LLC Acquires Shares of 196 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $2,949,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.23. 10,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $112.32 and a one year high of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.