Equitec Specialists LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 93,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,309. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

