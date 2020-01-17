Equitec Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Equitec Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $333.12. The stock had a trading volume of 109,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,569. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $261.52 and a 12-month high of $332.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

