Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMTC. BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.04. 1,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,196. The firm has a market cap of $809.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

