Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,991 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises about 2.1% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH owned 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 188.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $208,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,092,351 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

