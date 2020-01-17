Ether-1 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33,508.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $122,944.00 and approximately $33,508.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00319057 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002343 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,116,372 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

