Ethouse Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Ethouse has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Ethouse has a total market capitalization of $68,305.00 and $1.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethouse token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethouse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.05786103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC.

About Ethouse

HORSE is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.